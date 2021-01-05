Kelly Loeffler says she'll object to Biden's Electoral College win

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
President Trump and Sen. Kelly Loeffler at a campaign rally at Dalton Regional Airport in Dalton, Georgia, on Monday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images
Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) announced in a statement Monday she will "vote to give President Trump and the American people the fair hearing they deserve and support the objection to the Electoral College certification process."
Why it matters: Loeffler made the announcement on the eve of her crucial, tight Senate runoff election in Georgia Tuesday — held one day before the certification vote.
The big picture: She joins a growing number of Republican senators to say they'll object to certifying state Electoral College votes.
- More than a dozen congressional Republicans have criticized the plan, which won't change the outcome of the election that President-elect Joe Biden won.
Of note: Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), who's running in the other Georgia runoff that'll determine which party controls the Senate, told Fox Business Sunday while he can't take part in Wednesday's vote he's "encouraging" his colleagues to object to the results.
