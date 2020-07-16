White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended President Trump in response to a recent stretch of national and battleground-state polling that shows him down badly to Joe Biden, telling reporters at a briefing Thursday: "His historic COVID response speaks for itself."

Driving the news: Trump demoted campaign manager Brad Parscale and replaced him with his deputy, hours after a brutal new round of polls showed Trump losing five of six swing states — and sinking into a double-digit hole nationally.

A Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday found that 62% of registered voters say Trump is hurting efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, compared to 31% who say he's helping.

The poll found Joe Biden with a 15% advantage nationally over Trump, widening his lead from last month by 7 points.

In an NBC News/WSJ poll also out Wednesday, voters favored Biden over Trump 51% to 40%.

What she's saying: "We believe this president has great approval in this country. His historic COVID response speaks for itself, with delivering on ventilators and testing," McEnany said.

"Leading the world in the amount of testing we've provided, therapeutics, 13 vaccine candidates, the Moderna example that I pointed out to you. This president's response has been historic and we believe his support in this country reflects that."

