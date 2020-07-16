1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

McEnany defends Trump's polling: "His historic COVID response speaks for itself"

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended President Trump in response to a recent stretch of national and battleground-state polling that shows him down badly to Joe Biden, telling reporters at a briefing Thursday: "His historic COVID response speaks for itself."

Driving the news: Trump demoted campaign manager Brad Parscale and replaced him with his deputy, hours after a brutal new round of polls showed Trump losing five of six swing states — and sinking into a double-digit hole nationally.

  • A Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday found that 62% of registered voters say Trump is hurting efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, compared to 31% who say he's helping.
  • The poll found Joe Biden with a 15% advantage nationally over Trump, widening his lead from last month by 7 points.
  • In an NBC News/WSJ poll also out Wednesday, voters favored Biden over Trump 51% to 40%.

What she's saying: "We believe this president has great approval in this country. His historic COVID response speaks for itself, with delivering on ventilators and testing," McEnany said.

  • "Leading the world in the amount of testing we've provided, therapeutics, 13 vaccine candidates, the Moderna example that I pointed out to you. This president's response has been historic and we believe his support in this country reflects that."

11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's summer shakeup

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump demoted campaign manager Brad Parscale and replaced him with his deputy, hours after a brutal new round of polls showed Trump losing five of six swing states — and sinking into a double-digit hole nationally.

Why it matters: Trump's announcement — on Facebook, in the midst of a Twitter outage — shows that he knows he's losing.

Jul 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Poll: 62% say Trump is hurting efforts to slow spread of coronavirus

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

62% of registered voters say President Trump is hurting efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, compared to 31% who say he's helping, according to a Quinnipiac University poll out Wednesday.

The big picture: 36% of Americans approve of Trump's overall job performance, and 60% disapprove — his worst net approval rating since August 2017 and a 6-point drop from June. The poll has Joe Biden with a 15% advantage nationally over Trump, widening his lead from last month by 7 points.

20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump announces new campaign manager

President Trump. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump announced on Wednesday that Bill Stepien will take over as his new 2020 campaign manager.

Why it matters: The elevation of Stepien is a demotion for Brad Parscale, Trump's existing campaign manager. Parscale was hand-picked by Jared Kushner, the president's adviser and son-in-law. He had been in the role longer than any of Trump's previous campaign managers.

