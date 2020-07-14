2 hours ago - Health

Moderna's vaccine spurred immune system response to coronavirus

Moderna's stock rose 16% after hours on this news. Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Healthy volunteers who took Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate appeared to generate an immune system response to the virus, and there were "no trial-limiting safety concerns," according to a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Why it matters: The phase one trial is still small and does not definitively determine how effective the vaccine is. But Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health, which is running the trial, told the Wall Street Journal that these data make it "pretty clear that this vaccine is capable of inducing quite good [levels] of neutralizing antibodies."

Between the lines: The study builds on Moderna's early self-reported results from May.

  • The vaccine cleared the safety bar, as adverse events were mild and mostly limited to fatigue, chills and pain where the shot was injected.
  • The trial also indicated an immune system response was greatest after the second shot.

What's next: A phase two trial of Moderna's vaccine is ongoing, and a larger phase three trial that will rigorously test the effectiveness of Moderna's vaccine will start later this month, with the hope of getting data in the fall.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech, which are using similar technology as Moderna, are advancing their vaccine candidate on a similar timeline.

Go deeper: Moderna reveals the limits of making a coronavirus vaccine

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
22 hours ago - Health

Study: 5.4 million Americans lost health insurance this year

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Roughly 5.4 million adults in the U.S. lost their health insurance from February to May after losing their jobs, according to a new estimate from Families USA, a group that favors the Affordable Care Act.

Why it matters: There are more adults under 65 without insurance in Southern states which are the same states setting new records for single-day coronavirus infections along with rising hospitalizations.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bob Herman
14 hours ago - Health

Quest reports longer waits for coronavirus tests results

Photo: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Quest Diagnostics said its average turnaround time for a COVID-19 test is now at "seven or more days," up from four to five days at the end of June. Its testing backlog is getting worse because of the high demand in parts of the country where infection is spreading.

Why it matters: Long backlogs make testing less useful — public health officials need to know what their local situation is like now, not what it was like a week ago. Delays are especially problematic if people who are infected continue to go about their lives while they wait for their results.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker
11 hours ago - Sports

The NBA's YouTube generation documents life in Orlando bubble

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The NBA bubble at Walt Disney World demands a documentary and will surely get its own "30 for 30" one day. But as the action begins to unfolds, it's clear that the players, themselves, will be the primary storytellers.

Why it matters: The most unique sporting event in history (just ahead of every other event this year) will be documented by its participants, making it less of a traditional "sports season" and more of a must-see reality show.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow