Moderna's coronavirus vaccine shows initial immune response

Moderna's headquarters in Massachusetts. Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Healthy patients who received the first doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine appeared to have generated antibody responses to the virus, according to early phase one trial data released by the company Monday.

The big picture: This is an early snapshot of a small sample size within a trial that is focused on the vaccine's safety. This is a positive first step, but still a first step.

Details: Eight healthy volunteers who received Moderna's vaccine developed antibodies that were similar to or exceeded the level of antibodies in patients who recovered from the disease caused by the virus, depending on the size of the dose.

  • Importantly, the vaccine appears to be "generally safe and well-tolerated" with no life-threatening side effects, the company said.

Yes, but: The data is limited, and there's no data yet on people older than 55 — a group that is at the highest risk of getting infected.

The stock market saw its biggest jump in weeks amid the news, with the S&P 500 rising 2.7% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining more than 3% (or 700+ points), Axios' Courtenay Brown reports.

What to watch: A phase two trial has already been approved to start soon, and Moderna now expects the phase three trial for this vaccine, the most rigorously tested study, will begin by July.

  • The National Institutes of Health is leading this initial trial, and taxpayers have invested a half-billion dollars in the later-stage trials.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

All 194 WHO member states are attending a virtual meeting at the World Health Assembly Monday, where an Australian-led draft motion calling for an independent coronavirus inquiry, backed by over 110 countries, is on the agenda.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.7 million people and killed more than 315,200 as of Monday morning. Over 1.7 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.4 million from 11.4 million tests).

Most states still aren't doing enough coronavirus testing

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, Harvard Global Health Institute; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Most states still aren't doing enough coronavirus testing, especially those that have suffered from larger outbreaks, according to recent testing targets calculated by the Harvard Global Health Institute.

Between the lines: It's much harder to contain the virus once a lot of people have it — which is why we needed strong social distancing in the first place. But knowing who is infected is the foundation of containment going forward, and most states are still behind.

Democrats line up against possible Uber-Grubhub merger

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Democratic politicians are coming out in strong opposition to a merger that doesn't yet exist.

Driving the news: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) tweeted Sunday: "If Uber takes over Grubhub it isn’t good for competition and it isn’t good for you." That followed an even more bombastic statement from Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), chair of the House Judiciary's antitrust subcommittee, who called the possible deal "a new low in pandemic profiteering."

