Who's most at risk from coronavirus

Bob Herman

A nurse cares for a COVID-19 patient in China. Photo: Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

A federal recommendation to restrict nursing home visitors is a reminder that some groups of people are more susceptible to catch the new coronavirus.

The bottom line: Adults aged 60 and older, people who have underlying health problems, people who have compromised immune systems and health care workers have higher chances of getting sick and dying, and should take extra precautions.

State of play: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization have said older adults and people who have chronic conditions like heart and lung disease face higher risks of getting seriously ill from COVID-19.

  • People with weak or compromised immune systems also face heightened risks.
  • This includes those who recently had organ or bone marrow transplants, who are undergoing chemotherapy, who have HIV and who have rarer immune system deficiencies.
  • "There's not enough information on these patients," said Aruna Subramanian, an infectious disease doctor at Stanford Health Care who focuses on immunocompromised patients. "We always worry they will have a worse outcome because their body can't fight against viral infections."

The intrigue: People who have immune system conditions don't always register fevers, one of the main symptoms of the coronavirus, and that's raising concerns that some are not getting the necessary testing.

  • John Boyle, the head of the Immune Deficiency Foundation, wrote this week that some "members of our community who, even though their doctors wanted it, have been denied testing because they did not have a fever that met the testing standard."

Eileen Drage O'Reilly

Coronavirus may be "at the brink" of a global pandemic

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coronavirus outbreak may be "at the brink" of a global pandemic, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tells Axios.

What's new: Signs people are infecting each other in a more sustainable fashion in China, an uptick in confirmed cases in Japan and Singapore, and research showing people without symptoms may be able to infect each other are fueling concerns that COVID-19 will develop into a pandemic.

Axios

Coronavirus updates: U.S. cases surpass 1,000 as death toll rises

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC.

The novel coronavirus has now killed at least 31 Americans, with Sacramento County Public Health confirming late Tuesday that an assisted living facility resident in their 90s "has died of complications of COVID-19."

The big picture: The virus has infected 1,037 people in the United States as of early Tuesday, per Johns Hopkins University data. There are more than 119,000 cases in over 100 countries and territories, mostly in mainland China, which has seen a slowdown of new infections. More than 4,200 deaths have been reported globally.

Bob Herman

There's not going to be a coronavirus shutdown — yet

A sign outside the Tokyo National Museum in Japan. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

We still don't know a lot about the coronavirus, and those unknowns make even the best contingency planning a lot harder.

The big picture: We don't know how widely the virus is spreading undetected, which makes it more important for leaders to map out worst-case scenarios. But experts say we're also not at a place where closing schools, requiring telecommuting or canceling public events are imminent or practical.

