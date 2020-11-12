Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Karl Rove says Trump's lawsuits won't change election outcome

Karl Rove at a 2019 event in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Karl Rove wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed Wednesday that President Trump's lawsuits are "not enough to change the final outcome" of the election" and "unlikely to move a single state" from President-elect Joe Biden's column.

Why it matters: The GOP political consultant is one of the most prominent Republican figures to accept the election outcome as Trump continues to refuse to concede to Biden.

  • Rove is regarded as "the architect" of Bush's gubernatorial and presidential campaigns, including the 2000 presidential win over Democrat Al Gore that ended up in the Supreme Court.
  • He told Fox News Radio earlier this year he had given the Trump campaign "unvarnished advice" whenever it contacted him.

What he's saying: In the op-ed, headlined "This Election Result Won’t Be Overturned," Rove wrote that in order for Trump to win his lawsuits in key battleground states, he "must prove systemic fraud, with illegal votes in the tens of thousands."

  • "There is no evidence of that so far. Unless some emerges quickly, the President's chances in court will decline precipitously when states start certifying results."
"Closing out this election will be a hard but necessary step toward restoring some unity and political equilibrium. Once his days in court are over, the president should do his part to unite the country by leading a peaceful transition and letting grievances go."

Axios
Updated 4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Fauci: Working with the Trump administration has "been very stressful."
  2. States: White House urges Iowa to tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges
  3. World: EU purchases 200 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine.
Shawna Chen
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

More foreign leaders have called to congratulate Biden than GOP senators

Photo: Joe Raedle via Getty

Eight world leaders have now called to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden — one more than the number of GOP senators who have publicly done so.

Why it matters: The refusal by top Republicans to accept Biden's victory and allow legal options to be exhausted could mean weeks of drama and serve as a distraction from the work that is necessary to ensure a smooth transition of power.

Margaret TalevAlexi McCammond
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden picks Ron Klain as White House chief of staff

Ron Klain and Biden in Washington, D.C., in 2014. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden announced Wednesday veteran Democratic operative Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff, highlighting their long history of working together on crucial issues related to the economy and public health crises.

Why it matters: Klain's experience working across the aisle and his role on Biden's coronavirus task force are two signals of the type of leadership Biden wants to bring to the White House.

