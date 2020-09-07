33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Harris meets with Jacob Blake's family

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA.) on August 27. Photo: Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris is privately meeting with the family and legal team of Jacob Blake in Milwaukee, per a campaign official, four days after Joe Biden met with them in the wake of Blake’s shooting by Kenosha police. 

Driving the news: This is Harris’ first visit to a battleground state since being named Biden’s running mate. She's also meeting with local labor leaders and business owners to discuss workers’ rights, the economy and systemic racism in one trip. 

Details: Harris is meeting with four members of Blake’s family and three members of his legal team. Blake’s father and two sisters met with Harris in person, and his mother joined by phone. 

Attendees:    

  • Jacob Blake, Sr., Blake’s father
  • Letetra Widman, Blake’s sister
  • Zietha Blake, Blake’s sister
  • Julia Jackson, Blake’s mother (by phone)
  • Ben Crump, Blake’s attorney (by phone) 
  • Patrick Salvi, Jr., on Blake’s legal team 
  • B’Ivory LaMarr, on Blake’s legal team

Blake, who is paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in the back seven times by a Kenosha police officer, answered questions from his hospital bed during a court hearing on Friday.

  • In a video shared by his attorney Ben Crump on Saturday, Blake gave his first comments on his injuries, saying: "24 hours — every 24 hours, it's pain. ... It hurts to breathe, it hurts to sleep, it hurts to move from side to side, it hurts to eat."
  • "Please, I'm telling you: Change y'all lives out there. We can stick together, make some money, make everything easier for our people out here, man, because there’s so much time that has been wasted," he said in the video.

Flashback: President Trump visited Wisconsin on Tuesday, where he met with business leaders and local law enforcement, but didn't mention Blake in his remarks.

Rebecca Falconer
Sep 6, 2020

Jacob Blake says from hospital bed it "hurts to breathe" following shooting

A screenshot of Jacob Blake speaking from the hospital. Photo: Ben Crump/Twitter

Jacob Blake spoke from his hospital bed about being in constant pain after being shot multiple times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in video shared by his attorney Ben Crump Saturday.

Details: In his first comments about his injuries since being left paralyzed by the waist down, Blake said, "I got staples in my back, staples in my damn stomach. ... Every twenty-four hours it's pain, nothing but pain.

Axios
Politics & Policy

Axios
2 hours ago

Trump faces surprising cash crunch

President Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Latrobe, Pa., on Thursday evening. Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Money concerns are very real for President Trump's campaign — an unusual predicament for a sitting president, and one that worries veteran Republican operatives, with Trump so far behind in swing states as the race climaxes.

Why it matters: The campaign's view is that Trump will get his message out, and he depends less on paid media than normal politicians. But the number of states Trump has to worry about has actually grown, and Joe Biden's massive August fundraising haul has given his campaign a lift as early voting begins.

