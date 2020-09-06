56 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Jacob Blake says from hospital bed it "hurts to breathe" following shooting

A screenshot of Jacob Blake speaking from the hospital. Photo: Ben Crump/Twitter

Jacob Blake spoke from his hospital bed about being in constant pain after being shot multiple times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in video shared by his attorney Ben Crump Saturday.

Details: In his first comments about his injuries since being left paralyzed by the waist down, Blake said, "I got staples in my back, staples in my damn stomach. ... every twenty-four hours it's pain, nothing but pain," he said.

  • "It hurts to breathe, it hurts to sleep, it hurts to move from side-to-side, it hurts to eat.
  • "Please, I’m telling you, change your lives. Stick together, make some money, make everything easier for our people out there, man, because there’s so much time that’s been wasted," he added.

Of note: Blake pleaded not guilty via video link on Friday to charges, including sexual assault.

The big picture: Blake's Aug. 23 shooting sparked a wave of demonstrations across the U.S., with major sports games postponed following players' protests.

Updated 2 hours ago - Sports

In photos: Authentic wins Kentucky Derby as protest groups face off

Rival demonstrators in front of the Louisville Metro Hall in Kentucky ahead of the Kentucky Derby. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Authentic won the 146th annual Kentucky Derby on Saturday as Black Lives Matter protesters and armed supporters of police faced off, while the usual crowds were cast aside to promote social distancing.

The big picture: Like most sporting events this spring, the first leg of the American Triple Crown of horse racing was postponed from its traditional first Saturday in May to the new September date because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 26,748,637 — Total deaths: 877,438 — Total recoveries: 17,840,227Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 6,243,850 — Total deaths: 188,252 — Total recoveries: 2,302,187 — Total tests: 82,099,363Map.
  3. Politics: How to prepare for an election facing unprecedented threats.
  4. World: Pope to take first trip since coronavirus lockdown — Pandemic is erasing a decade of global progress in child mortality rates — China calls for U.S. visitors to show negative COVID-19 tests.
  5. Sports: 77 of 130 major college football teams to play this season.
  6. World: India surpasses 4 million coronavirus cases.
Jacob Knutson
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

CNN: Anita Hill says she's voting for Biden

Anita Hill speaking in February. Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Audible

Anita Hill told CNN Saturday that she will vote for Joe Biden in November and is willing to work with him if he becomes president on issues of sexual harassment, gender violence and discrimination.

Why it matters: Biden was chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1991 and oversaw the confirmation hearings of then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas. Hill testified in those hearings that Thomas sexually harassed her when they worked together. Thomas denied Hill's allegations.

