1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says he spoke with Jacob Blake by phone for 15 minutes

Former VP Joe Biden arriving in Wisconsin. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Image

Joe Biden spoke with Jacob Blake by phone on Thursday for 15 minutes during a private meeting with Blake's family in Wisconsin.

Driving the news: This was Biden's third time out on the campaign trail this week — the former VP has largely stuck to virtual events until now. He spent most of his time in Wisconsin listening to residents about their concerns and hopes for the way forward as the community reels from Blake's shooting.

Why it matters: Wisconsin is not just a key battleground state in this election, but now is a symbol of the racial injustice that's driving people to the streets and reshaping the contours of the presidential race.

  • Thursday was Biden's first visit to the Badger State since becoming the Democratic nominee. He met with Blake's family for over an hour and then attended a listening session at a Kenosha-based church.
  • President Trump visited Wisconsin on Tuesday, where he met with business leaders and local law enforcement, but didn't mention Blake in his remarks.

What they're saying: Biden relayed that Blake is now out of the ICU, where he was after being shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha police officer.

  • Biden said Blake explained that "whether he walked again or not, he was not going to give up."
  • "He talked about how nothing was going to defeat him," Biden told Kenosha residents at Grace Lutheran Church during Thursday's community listening session.
  • "I can’t understand what it’s like to walk out the door, to send my son out the door or my daughter, and worry that just because they’re Black they might not come back," Biden told attendees at the church. "I can intellectually understand it, but I can’t feel it."
  • Blake's lawyer, Ben Crump, released a statement on the phone call:
    • "The family was grateful for the meeting and was very impressed that the Bidens were so engaged and willing to really listen," Crump said. "Jacob's mother led them all in prayer for Jacob's recovery. They talked about changing the disparate treatment of minorities in police interactions, the impact of selecting Kamala Harris as a Black woman as his running mate, and Vice President Biden's plans for change."

The big picture: Trump and Biden have been battling over "law and order" in the wake of ongoing protests against systemic racism and continued examples of police brutality against Black Americans.

Axios
Updated Sep 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden to visit Kenosha, meet Jacob Blake's family on Thursday

Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, plan to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday, where they will hold a "community meeting" to "bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face" before making a local stop in the city, his campaign announced. They also plan to meet with Jacob Blake Sr. and other members of the Blake family, per a Biden campaign official.

Why it matters: The visit will come two days after President Trump made a trip to Kenosha against the wishes of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) to tour damage from the violent protests that erupted after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Trump spent much of his Tuesday visit defending law enforcement and attacking "left-wing violence."

Alexi McCammond
Sep 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden calls for charges against officers in Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake shootings

Joe Biden said at an event in Wilmington, Del., on Wednesday that the police officers in Jacob Blake's shooting and Breonna Taylor's murder "need to be charged," and called for an investigation into the individual who shot and killed a Trump supporter in Portland last weekend.

Driving the news: Biden was asked about these situations after delivering remarks about how to open school safely in light of the coronavirus pandemic. It comes during a week in which he's been out on the trail countering Trump's attacks about violence and unrest in America.

Axios
Updated 20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Barr says "epidemic" of police brutality against Black people is "false narrative"

Attorney General Bill Barr denied Wednesday that there are "two justice systems" for Black and white people in the U.S., claiming in a wide-ranging interview on CNN that the idea that there is an "epidemic" of police shooting unarmed Black men is "simply a false narrative."

The big picture: Barr acknowledged that there is a "widespread phenomenon" of Black men being treated with "extra suspicion" and "maybe not being given the benefit of the doubt" by police officers, but he denied that this is the product of "systemic racism." A number of other Trump Cabinet officials and the president himself have denied that there is systemic racism in policing.

