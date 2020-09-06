Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) pushed back on Attorney General Bill Barr's assertion on CNN that there are not two systems of justice in America, arguing that he and President Trump "are spending full time in a different reality."

Why it matters: The question of whether there is "systemic racism" in policing and criminal justice is a clear, dividing line between Democrats and the Trump administration.

The big picture: Barr last week called the idea that there is an "epidemic" of police shooting unarmed Black men "a false narrative." He acknowledged that there is a "widespread phenomenon" of Black men being treated with "extra suspicion" and "maybe not being given the benefit of the doubt" by police officers, but he denied that this is the product of "systemic racism."

Trump and other Cabinet officials have also dismissed the idea that systemic racism is a problem in the U.S., and the president refused to address the issue while visiting Kenosha, Wisconsin, last week.

Biden, meanwhile, has said that there is "absolutely" systemic racism in law enforcement and also "across the board," although he's maintained that the vast majority of police officers are good people.

What she's saying: "The reality of America today is what we have seen over generations and frankly since our inception, which is we do have two systems of justice in America," Harris said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday.