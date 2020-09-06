2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Harris rebukes Barr: "We do have two systems of justice in America"

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) pushed back on Attorney General Bill Barr's assertion on CNN that there are not two systems of justice in America, arguing that he and President Trump "are spending full time in a different reality."

Why it matters: The question of whether there is "systemic racism" in policing and criminal justice is a clear, dividing line between Democrats and the Trump administration.

The big picture: Barr last week called the idea that there is an "epidemic" of police shooting unarmed Black men "a false narrative." He acknowledged that there is a "widespread phenomenon" of Black men being treated with "extra suspicion" and "maybe not being given the benefit of the doubt" by police officers, but he denied that this is the product of "systemic racism."

  • Trump and other Cabinet officials have also dismissed the idea that systemic racism is a problem in the U.S., and the president refused to address the issue while visiting Kenosha, Wisconsin, last week.
  • Biden, meanwhile, has said that there is "absolutely" systemic racism in law enforcement and also "across the board," although he's maintained that the vast majority of police officers are good people.

What she's saying: "The reality of America today is what we have seen over generations and frankly since our inception, which is we do have two systems of justice in America," Harris said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday.

  • "But here is the thing that gives me a sense of optimism and a sense of belief in who we are as a nation. We also have an ideal that is inscribed in marble on the Supreme Court, that we all hold dear, which is that ideal of equal justice under law." 
  • "And that means doing what Joe Biden and I are proposing, which is having a criminal justice system that, yes, bans chokeholds and carotid holds, makes sure we are going to require accountability for police officers who break the rules and break the law ... but doing it all recognizing that there are huge disparities in our country based on race. It does us no good if we want to solve those disparities to pretend they don't exist."

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Portland marks 100 days of protests

A protester holds a Black Lives Matter sign during a march to the Police Union building in Portland, Oregon, on Friday. Photo: Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images

Protesters in Portland, Oregon, are marking 100 days of demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism with a series of events this holiday weekend amid a backdrop of unrest.

The big picture: Demonstrators are holding vigils and speeches, while supporters of President Trump plan another caravan rally, AP notes. Police declared an unlawful assembly and arrested 27 people over Friday night, but there were peaceful scenes Saturday as protesters held sit-ins, played music and "stenciled the names of 39 Black people" killed by police or racially motivated violence, the Oregonian reports. The protests began over the May death of George Floyd.

Jacob Knutson
Sep 5, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Bill Barr praises killing of self-proclaimed antifa member

Bill Barr in the White House in August. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr in a statement Friday praised law enforcement for tracking and killing Michael Forest Reinoehl, a self-described antifa member suspected of killing a right-wing activist who was part of a pro-Trump caravan in Portland, Oregon, on Aug. 29.

Why it matters: Barr claimed that the "streets of our cities are safer" after Reinoehl's death, and that the event is an "unmistakable demonstration that the United States will be governed by law, not violent mobs."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 26,938,794 — Total deaths: 880,624— Total recoveries: 17,997,801Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 6,256,359— Total deaths: 188,634 — Total recoveries: 2,302,187 — Total tests: 82,099,363Map.
  3. Politics: Steven Mnuchin says he thought the national debt was "very manageable" pre-COVIDHow to prepare for an election facing unprecedented threats.
  4. World: Pope to take first trip since coronavirus lockdown — Pandemic erasing decade of global progress in child mortality rates — China calls for U.S. visitors to show negative COVID-19 tests.
  5. Sports: 77 of 130 major college football teams to play this season.
  6. Health: Poll: 65% of voters feel COVID vaccine available this year would be "rushed"  Former FDA chief: Don't expect widely-available coronavirus vaccine in 2020.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow