Barr says "epidemic" of police brutality against Black people is "false narrative"

Attorney General Bill Barr denied Wednesday that there are "two justice systems" for Black and white people in the U.S., claiming in a wide-ranging interview on CNN that the idea that there is an "epidemic" of police shooting unarmed Black men is "simply a false narrative."

The big picture: Barr acknowledged that there is a "widespread phenomenon" of Black men being treated with "extra suspicion" and "maybe not being given the benefit of the doubt" by police officers, but he denied that this is the product of "systemic racism." A number of other Trump Cabinet officials and the president himself have denied that there is systemic racism in policing.

What he's saying: "I did say that I do think that there appears to be a phenomenon in the country where African Americans feel that they're treated, when they're stopped by police, frequently, as suspects before they are treated as citizens," Barr said.

  • "I don't think that that necessarily reflects some deep-seated racism in police departments or in most police officers. I think the same kind of behavior is done by African American police officers."
  • "I think there are stereotypes. I think people operate very frequently according to stereotypes, and I think it takes extra precaution on the part of law enforcement to make sure we don't reduce people to stereotypes."

He continued: "I think there are some situations where statistics would suggest that they are treated differently. But I don't think that that's necessarily racism."

  • "Didn't Jesse Jackson say when he looks behind him and he sees a group of young black males walking behind him, he's more scared than when he sees a group of white youths walking behind him. Does that make him a racist?"

Driving the news: Barr said he would prefer not to weigh in on the case of Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times in the back by a police officer, stressing that he does not view the incident as "interchangeable" with the killing of George Floyd.

  • He said that Blake was "in the midst of committing a felony and he was armed."
  • According to the initial account released by the Wisconsin Justice Department, Blake told police officers he had a knife in his possession, and it was later recovered from the driver’s side floorboard of his car.
  • Blake's family and lawyer have denied that he was armed.

Trump says Black Lives Matter is "discriminatory" and "bad for Black people"

President Trump during a news conference at the White House on Monday. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump again denounced Black Lives Matter as a "Marxist organization" and said it was "discriminatory" during an interview with Fox News that aired Monday night.

What he's saying: "The first time I ever heard of Black Lives Matter, I said, 'That’s a terrible name.' It's so discriminatory," Trump told Fox News' Laura Ingraham. "It's bad for Black people. It's bad for everybody."

Naomi Osaka wears Breonna Taylor mask at U.S. Open

Tennis star Naomi Osaka said Monday night after wearing a mask bearing the name "Breonna Taylor" during her win over fellow Japanese player Misaki Doi she plans to highlight other names during the U.S. Open this tournament.

What she's saying: Osaka said after the match that she has seven face coverings with names in total. "It's quite sad that seven masks isn't enough for the amount of names," she said. "So hopefully I'll get to the final and you can see all of them."

Trump defends police, dismisses "systemic racism" in visit to Kenosha

Asked during his visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, Tuesday whether "systemic racism is a problem" in the U.S., President Trump told a reporter: "Well you know, you just keep getting back to the opposite subject. We should talk about the kind of violence that we’ve seen in Portland and here and other places."

The big picture: Trump used his trip to Kenosha, where violent protests had erupted in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, to stress his support for law enforcement and denunciation of riots by people he called "domestic terrorists."

