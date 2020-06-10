Updated 32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says there is "absolutely" systemic racism in law enforcement

Democratic presidential candidate, and former Vice President Joe Biden at Philadelphia City Hall in Pennsylvania on June 2. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden told CBS "Evening News" in an interview broadcast Tuesday night he "absolutely" believes there is "systemic racism" in law enforcement and also "across the board."

Details: In his interview with CBS' Norah O'Donnell, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee outlined how he would address systemic racism in the criminal justice system if he were elected, including having a national, public registry on police misconduct that would be reported to the Department of Justice.

Zoom in: Asked by O'Donnell whether there is systemic racism in law enforcement, Biden replied, "Absolutely. But it's not just in law enforcement, it's across the board.

  • "It's in housing, it's in education, and it's in everything we do. It's real. It's genuine. It's serious."
  • Biden stressed that not all law enforcement officers are racist and that there are some "good cops out there." But there had been too many examples of racism in law enforcement.

Of note: Biden's views on systemic racism differ to those of top Trump administration officials. Attorney General Bill Barr told CBS News Sunday that he understands the African American community's "distrust" with police, but denied U.S. law enforcement is "systemically racist."

  • White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on CNN Sunday he doesn't believe there is "systemic racism" among law enforcement in the U.S., but there are "a few bad apples" giving police a bad name.

What else he's saying: Biden denied that the Black Lives Matter protests that began two weeks ago over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody had affected his decision on who to choose as his vice presidential running mate.

  • "It's really important that, whomever you pick as a vice president, agrees with you in terms of your philosophy of government, and agrees with you on the systemic things that you want to change," he said, adding that the ideal vice president should be strong and prepared to give their "unvarnished opinion and be able to privately argue with the president if they disagree."

The big picture: Biden has committed to choosing a woman as his pick. An announcement is expected around August 1.

Go deeper:

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Go deeper

Alayna Treene
Jun 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign says he does not support defunding the police

Photo: Michael Brochstein/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign said in a statement Monday that the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee does not support defunding police, but is pushing for police reform and more spending on community, school, health and social programs.

Why it matters: The statement rejects claims from President Trump's re-election campaign that the former vice president would undercut the ability of police departments to do their jobs by endorsing the "defund the police" message, which has been at the heart of activist demands over the past several weeks of protests.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Black Lives Matter protests: What you need to know

Black Lives Matter protesters rally outside One Police Plaza in New York City on Monday. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Thousands of people visited George Floyd's casket at a Houston church Monday and hundreds attended an evening vigil to pay their respects to the man whose death in custody sparked 13 days of protests across the U.S. and the world.

The latest: Black Lives Matter protests remained largely peaceful across the U.S. on Monday night, but there were tense scenes between police and protesters in the Pacific Northwest, per the New York Times.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Jun 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Rep. Val Demings on why she'd say yes to being Biden's VP

Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) made it clear in an interview with "Axios on HBO" that she's interested in being Joe Biden's running mate, saying two terrible crises — the killing of George Floyd and the coronavirus — have changed what the U.S. needs in a vice president.

The big picture: The former Orlando police chief told Axios' Alexi McCammond that the moment requires a vice president "who has on-the-ground experience" dealing with issues like police brutality and the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus pandemic on African Americans.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow