A judge dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday to rule in favor of the South Carolina Republican Party's decision not to hold a 2020 presidential primary, the Post and Courier first reported.

The big picture: In a show of support for President Trump, the S.C. GOP voted in September to cancel its 2020 presidential primary. The Republican parties of Alaska, Nevada, Kansas and Arizona voted for the same action that month.

Trump has a near-90% approval rating within the GOP. But he faces challenges for the party's nomination from former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and former congressman Joe Walsh, who's called the states' decision to cancel the primaries is "undemocratic bulls--t."

Read the ruling:

Go deeper: Trump challenger Joe Walsh: Canceling GOP primaries is undemocratic