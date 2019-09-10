Presidential candidate Joe Walsh told CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" Monday the decision by several states to cancel Republican primaries is "antidemocratic bulls**t."

The big picture: The Republican parties in the key early nominating states of Nevada and South Carolina voted over the weekend not to hold contests, as did Kansas and Arizona, per NBC News.

Trump has a near-90% approval rating within the Republican Party, but he faces challenges for the party's nomination from Walsh, former South Carolina governor and congressman Mark Sanford and former Gov. Bill Weld.

