The Alaska Republican Party has become the latest state GOP group to cancel its 2020 presidential primary in a demonstration of its support for President Trump, the Anchorage Daily News first reported Saturday.
The big picture: The Republican parties in the key early nominating states of Nevada and South Carolina voted this month not to hold contests, as did Kansas and Arizona.
- Trump has a near-90% approval rating within the GOP, but he faces challenges for the party's nomination from former congressman Joe Walsh, ex-Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and former congressman and South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford.