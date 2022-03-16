Eighth journalist killed in Mexico this year
A reporter in Mexico was shot and killed Tuesday, the eighth such killing in the country this year.
Why it matters: The string of killings in such a short period is unprecedented, even for Mexico, which has been considered one of the most dangerous places in the world for journalists.
- Nine journalists were killed in the country last year, more than any other country, per the Committee to Protect Journalists.
Details: Armando Linares, a reporter for the Monitor Michoacan website, was shot to death at a home in the town of Zitácuaro., west of Mexico City, AP reports.
- Another Monitor Michoacán journalist named Roberto Toledo was shot and killed by three armed men in the same city of Zitácuaro about a month ago.
Between the lines: Mexico's President recently criticized U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's cry for greater protections for Mexican journalists.
- Around the world, government bodies and press freedom groups have condemned the violence and have called on the Mexican government to address the situation.
- Reporters without Borders tweeted Tuesday that it’s "documenting the facts and requests an exemplary investigation" from the attorney general for the Mexican state of Michoacán
The big picture: The killings underscore the risk journalists take to document the truth around the world.
- Two Fox News journalists were killed in Ukraine, the network confirmed Tuesday — marking four journalists killings in the conflict so far.