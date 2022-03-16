Eighth journalist killed in Mexico this year

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A reporter in Mexico was shot and killed Tuesday, the eighth such killing in the country this year.

Why it matters: The string of killings in such a short period is unprecedented, even for Mexico, which has been considered one of the most dangerous places in the world for journalists.

Nine journalists were killed in the country last year, more than any other country, per the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Details: Armando Linares, a reporter for the Monitor Michoacan website, was shot to death at a home in the town of Zitácuaro., west of Mexico City, AP reports.

Another Monitor Michoacán journalist named Roberto Toledo was shot and killed by three armed men in the same city of Zitácuaro about a month ago.

Between the lines: Mexico's President recently criticized U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's cry for greater protections for Mexican journalists.

Around the world, government bodies and press freedom groups have condemned the violence and have called on the Mexican government to address the situation.

Reporters without Borders tweeted Tuesday that it’s "documenting the facts and requests an exemplary investigation" from the attorney general for the Mexican state of Michoacán

The big picture: The killings underscore the risk journalists take to document the truth around the world.