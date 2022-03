Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed while newsgathering outside of Kyiv on Monday, the outlet's CEO Suzanne Scott said in an internal memo.

Driving the news: Zakrzewski was traveling alongside Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall when their vehicle came under fire, Scott said. Hall remains hospitalized.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.