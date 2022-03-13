American journalist killed in Ukraine

A freelancer who formerly worked on New York Times projects was killed covering the war in Ukraine, the Times confirmed on Sunday.

What they're saying: "We are deeply saddened to hear of Brent Renaud’s death. Brent was a talented filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years," the Times wrote in a statement emailed to Axios.

”Though he had contributed to The Times in the past (most recently in 2015), he was not on assignment for any desk at The Times in Ukraine," the statement said. "Early reports that he worked for Times circulated because he was wearing a Times press badge that had been issued for an assignment many years ago."

Why it matters: It's the first known American journalist to be killed in the war in Ukraine. Renaud was an award-winning video journalist that had also worked on projects for PBS and HBO.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CBS the killing is "obviously shocking and horrifying ... I just learned about it as I came on the air here." Sullivan said, adding that the U.S. will be consulting with Ukraine to "measure and execute appropriate consequences."

"I will just say that this is part and parcel of what has been a brazen aggression on the part of the Russians where they have targeted civilians, they have targeted hospitals, they have targeted places of worship and they have targeted journalists."

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The big picture: The war presents an enormous risk for journalists, both in Ukraine and Russia. Journalists are considered civilians under international humanitarian law.