Fox News journalist hospitalized in Ukraine

Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall was injured while newsgathering outside of Kyiv on Monday and is hospitalized, the network said Monday.

What they're saying: "The safety of our entire team of journalists in Ukraine and the surrounding regions is our top priority and of the utmost importance," Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott wrote in a memo that was read on air Monday.

"This is a stark reminder for all journalists who are putting their lives on the line every day to deliver the news from a war zone," Scott's memo said.

Scott said the network has a "minimal level of details right now," but is working on the ground to gather more.

"We wish Ben a quick recovery and call for utmost efforts to protect journalists who are providing an invaluable service through their coverage in Ukraine," said Shaun Tandon, president of the State Department Correspondents' Association, according to CNN.

Editor's note: This post was updated to include a statement from the State Department Correspondents' Association.