Jordan's King Abdullah II said in an interview with France 24 that he thinks President Trump will present his Israeli-Palestinian peace plan soon, stressing that he hopes it will allow his country and the rest of the international community to see "the glass half full."

Why it matters: The king’s remarks signal a shift in his rhetoric regarding the U.S. peace plan. In the last several months, the king and other Jordanian officials raised concerns about the plan both in private and in public — and even said they don’t want the White House to present it.