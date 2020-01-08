Benny Gantz, the leader of Israel's Blue and White party, said Wednesday during a party meeting that the release of the Trump administration's Israeli-Palestinian peace plan ahead of the country's March 2 elections would be "a harsh interference in the electoral process in Israel."

Why it matters: Gantz, the main political opponent to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, issued his statement a day after he met President Trump’s envoy Avi Berkowitz — with whom he discussed the long-awaited peace plan. The remarks are a sign that Blue and White fears the Trump administration might try to use the timing of the plan's release to boost Netanyahu’s campaign as it did before last April's elections.