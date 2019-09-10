Stories

Netanyahu expected to promote West Bank annexation

Photo: Abir Sultan/AFP/Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to announce later Tuesday his intention to promote annexation steps in the occupied West Bank if he wins the next week's elections, an Israeli official tells me.

Why it matters: Netanyahu has already spoken about annexation before Israel's elections in April, but he didn’t commit or promise anything. Netanyahu’s statement is directed at his right-wing base and the settler lobby in order to boost support for his Likud party over other right-wing parties, ensuring that Likud wins most seats in the elections to gain an upper hand in building a coalition.

  • The international community sees the West Bank as Palestinian occupied territory and the Israeli settlements there as illegal.
  • The Trump administration has changed U.S. policy on the West Bank — and while it is not recognized as part of Israel, it is not designated as occupied.

Between the lines: Netanyahu wanted to get some kind of a pre-election gesture from President Trump — for example, a statement that would grant support for annexation.

  • His statement today will put pressure on the White House to respond and say if it supports annexation or not.
  • The White House has decided to postpone the publication of its Israeli-Palestinian peace plan until after Israel's elections. Netanyahu's statement on annexation is sure to further complicate the White House's plans.

Worth noting: U.S. Ambassador David Friedman said in June that Israel has the right to annex some, but "unlikely all" of the West Bank.

