Details: During his remarks, Netanyahu showed satellite imagery of several buildings at the site in Abadeh, southeast of the city of Isfahan, from June. Then, Netanyahu showed a second image from July with all the buildings demolished.

Netanyahu also showed satellite imagery of the atomic warehouse in the Turquzabad neighborhood in Tehran, which he first exposed in a speech at the UN General Assembly meeting in September 2018.

In July, I reported that UN inspectors who visited that site afterward found traces of radioactive materials, raising concerns that Iran had been storing undeclared nuclear material.

The satellite images showed that the Iranians cleaned up the Tehran site before the IAEA inspection in an effort to erase any traces of nuclear material. Netanyahu said the Iranian efforts didn’t work and traces of uranium were found by the UN inspectors.

"Iran holding undeclared nuclear material is a flagrant violation of the nuclear non-proliferation treaty. … What is needed is pressure, pressure and more pressure," Netanyahu added.

The big picture: Earlier today in Vienna, IAEA acting director general Cornel Feruta told delegates from 35 member states of the organization’s board of governors that evaluations of possibly undeclared nuclear material and activities in Iran continue.

"I stressed to the Iranians the need for Iran to respond promptly to agency questions related to the completeness of Iran’s safeguards declarations. … Time is of the essence," Feruta said.

What they're saying: Netanyahu’s political opponents criticized his statement and blamed him for politicizing intelligence and national security.