The backdrop: News broke Monday that the U.S. government had removed most children from a Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas, following reports that more than 300 children detained there were exposed to dangerous and unsanitary living conditions.

On Tuesday, however, administration officials said that more than 100 children had been returned to the facility after concerns about overcrowding had been alleviated, the New York Times reports. It's unclear whether Sanders' departure is connected to the recent controversy.

Sanders assumed the role as the head of CBP after McAleenan moved into the role of acting DHS Secretary following Kirstjen Nielsen's departure.

In his resignation letter to McAleenan, Sanders said he "quoted a wise man" who told him: "'Each man will judge their success by their own metrics.' Although I will leave it to you to determine whether I was successful, I can unequivocally say that helping support the amazing men and women of CBP has been the most fulfilling and satisfying opportunity of my career."

