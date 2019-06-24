Most of the migrant children detained by the U.S. government at a Border Patrol facility in Clint, Texas, have been relocated after reports exposed dangerous and unsanitary living conditions, according to the AP.

The big picture: Attorneys visiting the facility last week found children suffering from a lack of nutrition and proper sanitation. Many were forced to sleep on cold floors and go days without access to toothbrushes and showers, while others were found to be suffering from flu or lice outbreaks, according to a New Yorker interview with one of the lawyers.