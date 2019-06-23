Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Tex.) said on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday that the conditions of migrant detention centers in his state are the "worst" he's ever seen them, and called on Congress to pass humanitarian aid to "take care of these children."

"We have to pass humanitarian aid to take care of these children. That is the nation we are. We have to take care of these kids. ... I've lived in that state, I've been down there throughout my 15 years in Congress and before that as a federal prosecutor. This is the worst I've ever seen it and it has to be taken care of."

Why it matters: Migrant detention facilities have drawn heightened scrutiny in the wake of recent reports that suggest the government is failing to provide adequate living conditions and sanitary products for migrant children being detained.

According to the New Yorker, children in facilities have been suffering from flu and lice outbreaks, sleeping on concrete floors and left virtually uncared for by staff. Four toddlers were hospitalized after lawyers discovered them in medically dire states at a U.S. Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas.

A bipartisan push to resolve the situation has yet to materialize.

