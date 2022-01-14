Sign up for our daily briefing

GOP Rep. John Katko, who voted to impeach Trump, won't seek re-election

Axios

Rep. John Katko. Photo: Zach D Roberts/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.) on Friday announced he will not run for re-election in 2022.

Why it matters: Katko was one of the 10 House Republicans who voted in favor of former President Trump's second impeachment.

Driving the news: Katko was besieged on both sides.

  • New York Democrats’ desire to squeeze as many favorable districts as possible out of upstate New York may put his Biden-voting district into even bluer territory, imperiling his general election chances.
  • Another proposal has him going head-to-head with Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.), a more conservative Republican who would likely win Trump's endorsement.
  • Katko has also faced heat from the GOP over his voting record. He is the chair of the moderate Republican Governance Group and voted for Democratic bills strengthening unions and LGBTQ rights and a bipartisan infrastructure bill widely opposed by his colleagues.
  • That last vote prompted an effort by some Republicans to oust Katko as the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee.

What he's saying: "[A]fter 32 years of public service, I have decided not to seek re-election to Congress, so that I can enjoy my family and life in a fuller and more present way," Katko said in a statement.

  • "My conscience, principles, and commitment to do what’s right have guided every decision I’ve made as a Member of Congress, and they guide my decision today. It is how I’ve been able to unite people to solve problems, and how I was rewarded with resounding victories in every single campaign for Congress," he added.

By the numbers: Katko is now the 14th Republican to announce they will not return to the House.

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Jan 12, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Schumer finds loophole to advance elections reform package

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democratic leaders have found a mechanism to enable them to bypass an initial Republican filibuster and debate the party's sweeping election reform bills, according to a new leadership memo obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: The strategy is the latest example of how Democrats are seeking new ways to try to bypass Senate procedures that are blocking their agenda. But the ultimate outcome will likely be the same: insufficient support to change the 60-vote threshold needed to pass sweeping voting rights reforms.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammond
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats take voting rights fight to state-level races

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Photos: Natalie Kolb/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images (left); Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Democratic gubernatorial candidates are unveiling their own voting rights plans ahead of this fall's midterms.

Why it matters: Congressional Democrats have, so far, failed to deliver federal legislation. Because Republicans have succeeded in introducing restrictions at the state and local levels, the ability to vote in 2022 will largely depend on where a person lives. That makes state executive races a high priority for both parties.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: What "mild" really means when it comes to Omicron — America rethinks its endgame for COVID — Deaths are climbing as cases skyrocket — Preliminary data shows COVID was leading cause of death for cops in 2021.
  2. Vaccines: America's vaccination drive runs out of gasPuerto Rico expands booster shot requirements — Supreme Court blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for large employers.
  3. Politics: Focus group says Biden weak on COVID response, strong on democracy — Biden deploying military medical staff to help overwhelmed hospitals — Army disciplines nearly 3,000 soldiers for refusing vaccine.
  4. Economy: America's labor shortage is bigger than the pandemic — Nurses across the U.S. strike against COVID working conditions — CDC COVID guidance for cruise ships to be optional starting Saturday — The cost of testing.
  5. States: West Virginia governor feeling "extremely unwell" after positive test — Arkansas governor: Big businesses shouldn't comply with vaccine mandate.
  6. World: Teachers in France stage mass walkout over COVID protocols.
  7. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow