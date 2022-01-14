GOP Rep. John Katko, who voted to impeach Trump, won't seek re-election

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Rep. John Katko. Photo: Zach D Roberts/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.) on Friday announced he will not run for re-election in 2022.
Why it matters: Katko was one of the 10 House Republicans who voted in favor of former President Trump's second impeachment.
Driving the news: Katko was besieged on both sides.
- New York Democrats’ desire to squeeze as many favorable districts as possible out of upstate New York may put his Biden-voting district into even bluer territory, imperiling his general election chances.
- Another proposal has him going head-to-head with Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.), a more conservative Republican who would likely win Trump's endorsement.
- Katko has also faced heat from the GOP over his voting record. He is the chair of the moderate Republican Governance Group and voted for Democratic bills strengthening unions and LGBTQ rights and a bipartisan infrastructure bill widely opposed by his colleagues.
- That last vote prompted an effort by some Republicans to oust Katko as the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee.
What he's saying: "[A]fter 32 years of public service, I have decided not to seek re-election to Congress, so that I can enjoy my family and life in a fuller and more present way," Katko said in a statement.
- "My conscience, principles, and commitment to do what’s right have guided every decision I’ve made as a Member of Congress, and they guide my decision today. It is how I’ve been able to unite people to solve problems, and how I was rewarded with resounding victories in every single campaign for Congress," he added.
By the numbers: Katko is now the 14th Republican to announce they will not return to the House.