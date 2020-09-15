41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Justice Department reportedly opens criminal probe into Bolton's book

"The Room Where it Happened." Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images

The Justice Department has convened a grand jury to criminally investigate whether former national security adviser John Bolton disclosed classified information in his recent book, issuing subpoenas to Bolton's publisher and literary agent, according to reports in the Wall Street Journal and New York Times.

Why it matters: Bolton has denied that his memoir contains any classified information, but the White House says he published it prior to completing a full pre-publication review. Bolton has claimed that he underwent a four-month review process and that the White House attempted to block the book at the last minute because it contained damaging information about the president.

The big picture: This is the latest step by the Trump administration to seek retribution against Bolton, whose inside-the-room allegations painted a picture of an out-of-control president whose sole priority was his own re-election.

  • The Trump administration previously filed a lawsuit requesting that Bolton be ordered to pull the book from publication, but a federal judge ruled that the effort was too late.
  • Trump told reporters in June: "If he wrote a book and if the book gets out, he's broken the law and I would think you would have criminal problems. I hope so."

Catch up quick: The book alleges several episodes in which the president's dealings with foreign leaders reflected this apparent single-minded desire to be re-elected.

  • On several occasions, Bolton claims Trump expressing willingness to intervene in criminal investigations "to, in effect, give personal favors to dictators he liked."
  • Bolton writes that he scheduled a meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr in 2019 to discuss Trump's alleged enthusiasm for doing favors for autocrats, and that Barr agreed that he was worried about the appearances created by Trump's behavior.

The Justice Department, a Bolton spokesperson, Simon & Schuster and Javelin did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to Woodward: The virus is "so easily transmissible"

Bob Woodward shared an April clip with late-night show host Stephen Colbert Monday where President Trump spoke of the dangers of the coronavirus, noting he "bailed out" of a White House room after someone sneezed.

Why it matters: Trump's comments to the veteran journalist regarding the coronavirus pandemic deeply contrast with what he has said publicly. The president argued for weeks that the virus would "disappear" and slow-walked economic lockdowns.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
1 hour ago - World

Report: How democracies can push back on China's growing tech dominance

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

A group of researchers from Europe, the U.S. and Japan are proposing a "tech alliance" of democratic countries in response to the Chinese government's use of technology standards and its tech sector as instruments of state power abroad, according to a version of the proposal viewed by Axios.

Why it matters: Technological rivalry may dominate the 21st century world. But so far, democratic nations have not yet acted in concert to shape standards and secure their infrastructure in the face of a strong authoritarian challenge.

Ina Fried, author of Login
3 hours ago - Technology

Melinda Gates sees social media "reckoning" in the post-COVID world

Illustration: "Axios on HBO"

"It may be time for a reckoning" with social media's role in spreading disinformation, Melinda Gates told "Axios on HBO" Monday — but she doesn't see that happening until after the pandemic ends.

Between the lines: Bill and Melinda Gates are clearly big believers in technology. But they've also seen firsthand the impact of disinformation, as they've become targets of conspiracy theories amplified and spread via social media.

