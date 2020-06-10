1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

John Bolton plans to publish book on June 23 over objections of White House

Bolton at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina on February 17. Photo: Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty Images

Former national security adviser John Bolton's book will be published on June 23 over the objections of the White House, which claims even after a four-month prepublication review that the manuscript contains classified information, Bolton's lawyer said in a Wall Street Journal op-ed on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Bolton alleges in his book that President Trump tied the freezing of $391 million in security aid to Ukraine to demands for investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden — a core allegation in the impeachment of the president. Trump has strongly denied the claim.

  • The book was originally supposed to be published in March, but it was delayed by the White House.
  • Bolton has drawn criticism for staying silent during the House impeachment inquiry and Senate trial, especially after it was reported that he intended to publish relevant information about the Ukraine scandal in his book.

What they're saying: "The purpose of prepublication review is to protect national-security secrets. Regulations disallow its use 'to prevent embarrassment to a person.' Yet that’s how the White House has used the process in this case. The effort violates those regulations and Mr. Bolton’s First and Fifth Amendment rights," Bolton's lawyer Chuck Cooper argues in his op-ed.

  • Cooper maintains that Bolton "took care as he wrote to avoid revealing anything that might be classified" in the book, and says the process of reviewing the manuscript with the National Security Council (NSC) has gone on for nearly four months.
  • Cooper says that John Eisenberg, the top lawyer on the NSC, told Bolton in a letter on Monday that publishing the book in its current state contains classified information and would violate his nondisclosure agreements.

Simon & Schuster's vice president director of publicity said in a statement to Axios:

"In the months leading up to the publication of The Room Where It Happened, Bolton worked in cooperation with the National Security Council to incorporate changes to the text that addressed NSC concerns. The final, published version of this book reflects those changes, and Simon & Schuster is fully supportive of Ambassador Bolton’s First Amendment right to tell the story of his time in the Trump White House."

The White House referred Axios to the NSC when asked to comment on if it plans to take action in response to Bolton's book being published this month. The NSC declined to comment.

Ursula Perano
23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi requests that Confederate statues be removed from Capitol building

Photo: Oliver Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to the chairs of the Joint Committee on the Library on Wednesday requesting that the panel remove 11 Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol's National Statuary Hall collection.

The latest: Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), the vice chair of the Joint Committee on the Library, responded in a statement that she agrees that "these symbols of cruelty and bigotry" be "expediently" removed from the halls of the Capitol. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), the committee chair, has not yet responded.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
Updated 28 mins ago - World

Zoom closed account of U.S.-based Chinese activist “to comply with local law”

Zoom founder Eric Yuan rings the Nasdaq opening bell. Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

The U.S. video-conferencing company Zoom closed the account of a group of prominent U.S.-based Chinese activists after they held a Zoom event commemorating the 31st anniversary of the June 4 Tiananmen Square Massacre, Axios has learned.

  • Why it matters: Zoom has faced growing scrutiny over security concerns and its ties to China.

Update: A Zoom spokesperson confirmed to Axios that the account had been closed "to comply with local law" and said it had now been re-activated.

Orion Rummler
34 mins ago - Technology

Amazon to halt police use of its facial recognition technology for one year

Amazon logistics center on April 21 in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France. Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images

Amazon announced on Wednesday it would stop supplying U.S. police officers with its facial recognition technology for one year amid a nationwide push for police reform.

What they're saying: "We’ve advocated that governments should put in place stronger regulations to govern the ethical use of facial recognition technology, and in recent days, Congress appears ready to take on this challenge. We hope this one-year moratorium might give Congress enough time to implement appropriate rules, and we stand ready to help if requested."

