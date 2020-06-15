21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump claims Bolton will have "very strong criminal problem" if he publishes book

President Trump told reporters Monday that his former national security adviser John Bolton will have a "very strong criminal problem" if he proceeds with publishing his tell-all book on June 23, calling it "highly inappropriate" and claiming: “I will consider every conversation with me as president to be highly classified."

Why it matters: The memoir by Bolton, a prolific note taker, is expected to shed light on alleged misconduct by Trump related to his dealings with foreign countries. ABC News reported Monday that the administration is planning to file a lawsuit this week seeking an injunction in federal court to block the book from publishing.

  • "If he wrote a book and if the book gets out, he's broken the law and I would think you would have criminal problems. I hope so," Trump said.
  • "If this guy is writing things about conversations or about anything — and maybe he is not telling the truth. He's been known not to tell the truth, a lot."

The big picture: Attorney General Bill Barr claimed that Bolton did not complete the process of pre-publication review with the White House to ensure classified information is not published.

  • But Bolton's lawyer contests that, writing in a Wall Street Journal op-ed last week that Bolton underwent a four-month review process and that the White House attempted to block publication at the last minute by claiming the book still contained classified information.
  • This came after "weeks of silence" from the White House, Bolton's lawyer claimed, accusing the administration of a "transparent attempt to use national security as a pretext to censor Mr. Bolton."

Between the lines: National security lawyer Mark Zaid notes that a court-ordered injunction, even if successful, is unlikely to stop sensitive information from Bolton's book from being released, since a number of major media outlets are likely to have to have review copies.

  • However, that does not rule out the possibility that Bolton will face serious criminal or civil liability at some point in the future.
  • Bolton has been criticized for declining to testify during Trump's impeachment, despite claiming to have firsthand knowledge of the president's involvement in a campaign to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 7,966,770 — Total deaths: 434,536 — Total recoveries — 3,811,512Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 2,103,750 — Total deaths: 115,896 — Total recoveries: 561,816 — Total tested: 23,535,104Map.
  3. 2020 election: Trump campaign says all rally attendants will be provided with masks.
  4. States: West Virginia reports cluster of 28 coronavirus cases tied to church.
  5. Public health: FDA ends emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine.
Marisa Fernandez
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign says all Tulsa rally attendants will be provided with masks

President Trump during a rally on March 2, 2020. Photo: Brian Blanco/Getty Images

President Trump's campaign will require temperature checks and will distribute face masks and hand sanitizer to each person attending his rally in Tulsa on Saturday, a spokesperson said Monday.

Why it matters: The decision to move ahead with the rally as the number of coronavirus infections continues to be on the rise in many states has prompted scrutiny from public health experts and local officials in Tulsa. It will be the first rally by any presidential candidate since the pandemic was declared in March.

Fadel Allassan
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign, DNC jointly raised $81 million in May

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's presidential campaign and two committees associated with the Democratic Party jointly raised nearly $81 million in May, Politico reports.

Why it matters: Biden deputy campaign manager Rufus Gifford points out that in addition to being the campaign's largest monthly haul of the 2020 cycle, it's also a larger total than the Obama campaign raised in May 2012 ($60 million) and the Clinton campaign raised in May 2016 ($38 million).

