Admiral Joe Sestak announced Sunday evening that he is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race, leaving the total number of Democrats left in the field at 17.

The big picture: Sestak was one of the last Democrats to join the race, clocking in as the 25th candidate as of June. Like many of his competitors, he struggled to gain name recognition within the crowded field, leaving him at 0% in most polls. He also failed to qualify for any Democratic debates.