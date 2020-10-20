2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Biden draws more online engagement as election draws near

Data: Conviva; Chart: Axios Visuals

New data from media intelligence company Conviva finds that Joe Biden has begun to draw more engagement per post on Twitter than President Trump.

  • There's been a steady increase by Biden in the monthly averages of engagements per post, average engagements per video, and follower adds since the beginning of the year.
  • This past month, Biden passed Trump in all three metrics. (The Conviva data only includes retweets and likes, not quote tweets.)

The big picture: Biden is also closing the gap on social media engagement on news stories about the candidates, according to data from NewsWhip. While Trump stories generated 28 million more interactions last week, that gap is the smallest of the campaign.

  • On TV, Biden not only surpassed Trump in ratings for their head-to-head town halls last week, but Biden was a bigger draw for an earlier pairing of network town halls.
  • Yes, but: Biden's social following is still not even comparable to the size of Trump's. Across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram an YouTube, Trump has over 141 million followers. Across the same platforms, Biden has just under 20 million.

What's next: The Commission on Presidential Debates said it will mute the microphones of during this Thursday night's second debate.

Neal RothschildSara Fischer
5 hours ago - Technology

NY Post story goes massive on social media despite crackdowns

Data: NewsWhip; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Facebook and Twitter's frantic attempts to stop the spread of the New York Post's Hunter Biden story didn't prevent the article from becoming the top story about the election on those platforms last week, according to data from NewsWhip.

Why it matters: The data shows that even swift, aggressive content suppression may not be swift or aggressive enough to keep down a story with as much White House backing and partisan fuel as this one.

Axios
Updated 13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Microphones will be muted during parts of Thursday's presidential debate

Photos: Jim Watson and Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The Commission on Presidential Debates adopted new measures on Monday to mute the microphones of President Trump and Joe Biden to allow each candidate two minutes of uninterrupted time per segment during Thursday night's debate.

Why it matters: During September's chaotic debate, Trump interrupted Biden 71 times, while Biden interrupted Trump 22 times.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Oct 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

What Trump's debate coaches are telling him

President Trump at the Sept. 29 debate in Ohio. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump's team is telling him ahead of Thursday's final debate: Stop interrupting Joe Biden. And try to be more likable.

What to watch: Trump will tell more jokes and try, if he can stay on message, to strike a softer tone. At the same time, aides expect Trump to keep going after Biden's son Hunter.

