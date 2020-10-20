Biden draws more online engagement as election draws near

New data from media intelligence company Conviva finds that Joe Biden has begun to draw more engagement per post on Twitter than President Trump.

There's been a steady increase by Biden in the monthly averages of engagements per post, average engagements per video, and follower adds since the beginning of the year.

This past month, Biden passed Trump in all three metrics. (The Conviva data only includes retweets and likes, not quote tweets.)

The big picture: Biden is also closing the gap on social media engagement on news stories about the candidates, according to data from NewsWhip. While Trump stories generated 28 million more interactions last week, that gap is the smallest of the campaign.

On TV, Biden not only surpassed Trump in ratings for their head-to-head town halls last week, but Biden was a bigger draw for an earlier pairing of network town halls.

Yes, but: Biden's social following is still not even comparable to the size of Trump's. Across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram an YouTube, Trump has over 141 million followers. Across the same platforms, Biden has just under 20 million.

What's next: The Commission on Presidential Debates said it will mute the microphones of during this Thursday night's second debate.