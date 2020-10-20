Microphones will be muted during parts of Thursday's presidential debate

The Commission on Presidential Debates adopted new rules on Monday to mute microphones to allow President Trump and Joe Biden two minutes of uninterrupted time per segment during Thursday night's debate, AP reports.

Why it matters: In the September debate, Trump interrupted Biden 71 times, compared with Biden's 22 interruptions of Trump.

What they're saying: The commission said in a statement it "had determined that it is appropriate to adopt measures intended to promote adherence to agreed upon rules and inappropriate to make changes to those rules," per AP.

Details: The 90-minute debate is divided into six 15-minute segments.

Each candidate will be allowed two uninterrupted minutes to deliver their opening remarks for each segment, per AP.

The discussion will then move to an open-debate format in which the candidates' microphones will not be muted, but their interruptions will count towards their time.

