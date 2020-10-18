55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: What Trump's debate coaches are telling him

President Trump at the Sept. 29 debate in Ohio. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump's team is telling him ahead of Thursday's final debate: Stop interrupting Joe Biden. And try to be more likable.

What to watch: Trump will tell more jokes and try, if he can stay on message, to strike a softer tone. At the same time, aides expect Trump to keep going after Biden's son Hunter.

Be smart: Trump's team thinks that if he'd just yield the stage to Biden while the moderator is asking questions, Biden would wander rhetorically, "look doddering" and "step on himself."

  • "Don’t save him,” is their advice to the president, a Trump adviser tells Axios.
  • In the September debate, Trump interrupted Biden 71 times, compared with Biden's 22 interruptions of Trump.

What we're hearing: Trump’s team went back to his third debate against Hillary Clinton in 2016 for inspiration. “All Trump has to do is give people permission to vote for him," one source close to the campaign tells Axios.

  • "He did exactly the opposite of that in the first debate. So hopefully he can right the ship in this one, because his re-election may depend on it."

The big question: Will debate prep matter? "It was clear Trump didn’t study his debate document for round one," one campaign source said.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

"SNL" cold open tackles dueling Trump and Biden town halls

Clockwise from L-R: Maya Rudolph as Sen. Kamala Harris, Alec Baldwin as President Trump, Jim Carrey as Joe Biden and Kate McKinnon as NBC journalist Savannah Guthrie on "SNL." Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Alec Baldwin and Jim Carrey returned to "Saturday Night Live," as the cold open parodied this week's town halls of President Trump and Joe Biden — switching between the NBC and ABC broadcasts as a viewer might have.

The big picture: "SNL" spoofed the ABC town hall for asking "softball questions." Carrey's Biden said, "Unlike the president, I actually have a plan." When asked what that was, he replied, "It's a detailed proposal for doing or achieving something." In the NBC reimagination, Kate McKinnon's Savannah Guthrie asked about the president's coronavirus diagnosis. "My doctors say my lung is beautiful," Baldwin's Trump said.

Go deeper: Biden changes channel on "Trump Show"

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout

Mike AllenSara Fischer
Oct 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden changes channel on "Trump Show"

Joe Biden checks out a classic car at the end of a voter mobilization event at the Michigan State Fairgrounds in Novi, Mich., yesterday. Photo: Tom Brenner/Reuters

Joe Biden not only crushed President Trump in ratings for their head-to-head town halls, Biden was a bigger draw for an earlier pairing of network town halls.

By the numbers: Biden had a bigger combined audience for town halls on ABC + NBC than Trump did for his ABC and NBC town halls. Biden drew 20.8 million for the two town halls combined, while Trump had 17.3 million.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Maria Arias
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Lara Trump defends president encouraging Whitmer "lock her up" chants

Trump senior campaign adviser Lara Trump defended President Trump's rhetoric about Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), claiming that he was "having fun at a Trump rally" when encouraging "lock her up" chants.

Why it matters: Whitmer, who has faced criticism for her strict lockdown measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic, was the target of a kidnapping plot by anti-government militia groups. The president has continued to demand that Whitmer lift COVID restrictions, calling her a "dictator."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow