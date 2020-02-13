Joe Biden: "I don't know what happened" to Lindsey Graham

In an interview on ABC's "The View" Thursday, former Vice President Joe Biden said "I don't know what happened" to Sen. Lindsey Graham, regarding his unwavering support of President Trump and investigation into Hunter Biden.

The big picture: Graham advocates for further reviews of Hunter Biden's business activities during the Obama administration. Attorney General Bill Bar confirmed the Justice Department received information on the Bidens from the president's lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Graham called it a significant development and Hunter Biden's conflict of interest "legitimate."

The exchange:

JOE BIDEN: "Look, Lindsey and John McCain and I were friends. Lindsey asked me to, when I was chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, would I travel around, invite him to come with us and travel a lot with [John McCain] and Lindsey, and I don't know what happened because the way he dealt with the attacks on John after he passed away. John and I would argue like hell. We would go at each other but John was a completely, thoroughly, honorable, decent man, never would do anything..."

JOY BEHAR: "He wants to win South Carolina."

BIDEN: "I think that's it but it even surprises me bit. Look, some things you have to do aren't worth the job."

BEHAR: "That's right."

BIDEN: "Anyway, I have to admit to you it's a disappointment, but it is what it is and there's nothing there but this is all to try make it sound like Trump had some rationale for doing what he did. He violated the Constitution. Every single person who testified acknowledged he did that and now they say it doesn't matter that you violate the Constitution. He just weaponized the presidency."

