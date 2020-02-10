Barr confirms DOJ is receiving Ukraine information from Giuliani

Attorney General Bill Barr confirmed Monday that the Justice Department "established an intake process" for information Rudy Giuliani gathered about the Bidens in Ukraine, saying it "has an obligation to have an open door to anybody who wishes to provide us information that they think is relevant."

"We have to be very careful very careful with respect to any information coming from Ukraine. There are a lot of agendas in the Ukraine. There are a lot of cross currents. And we can't take anything we receive from the Ukraine at face value."

Watch Barr's statement:

The big picture: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Sunday that he intends to look into potential conflicts of interest involving the Biden family's business interests in Ukraine — and hinted that the Justice Department had opened a process for receiving information from Giuliani.

Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) announced last week a review of "potential conflicts of interest posed by the business activities of Hunter Biden and his associates during the Obama administration."

Worth noting: While Hunter Biden’s role with Ukrainian gas company Burisma did raise conflict-of-interest concerns in 2014, there is no evidence that Joe Biden committed "corruption" of any sort in the country as some Trump allies allege.