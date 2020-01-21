Lawyers for Lev Parnas, an associate of President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, filed a request in a New York federal court Monday for Attorney General Bill Barr to recuse himself from overseeing his criminal case.

Details: Parnas, who is facing campaign finance charges, claimed there were conflicts of interest, as he said it's in "the public interest to remove this matter entirely from the Department of Justice." Axios has contacted the DOJ for comment.

Read the request:

