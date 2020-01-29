Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that he believes Hunter Biden is a relevant witness in President Trump's Senate impeachment trial, adding that it could be an opportunity for Biden to clear himself.
The state of play: Senate Democrats and Republicans are jockeying over whether to call witnesses — and, if so, who would take the stand. Republicans want Biden to testify because of unproven allegations of corruption over his work with Ukrainian gas company Burisma.
- Some senators have floated a witness swap — shot down by Democratic leadership — that would see Biden take the stand in exchange for testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton.
The exchange:
"Morning Joe": Is Hunter Biden a relevant witness, senator?
Manchin: "You know, I think so. I really do. I don't have a problem there, because this is why we are where we are. Now, I think that he could clear himself. Of what I know and what I've heard, but being afraid to put anybody that might have pertinent information is wrong — no matter if you're a Democrat or Republican, and not go home and say well, I protected one. No. If it's relevant, then it should be there."
