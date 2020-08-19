1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

How Jill Biden changes the classroom reopening conversation

Joe Biden "surprised" Dr. Jill Biden after her speech in a classroom at Brandywine High School in Wilmington, Del. Photo: Democratic National Convention via Reuters

In Dr. Jill Biden's speech from a classroom where she once taught, she took on the issue of reopening schools safely, acknowledging the yearning many families have for a return to learning.

Why it matters: This could help scramble President Trump's message that Republicans want to open while Democrats want to stay shut. Jill Biden wants to open, too, but it has to be safe.

Brandywine High School in Wilmington, Del., gave her a vehicle to talk to parents everywhere who are worrying about how to protect their kids.

  • "This quiet is heavy," she said with a flag and empty desks in the background. "You can hear the anxiety that echoes down empty hallways."

Jill Biden invoked themes of healing a family hit by tragedy, hoping they translate to Joe Biden healing the nation.

  • "How do you make a broken family whole?" she said. "The same way you make a broken nation whole: With love and understanding, small acts of kindness, with bravery, with unwavering faith."

Jill Biden's humanizing appearance could help inoculate her husband from some GOP attacks.

  • She talked about "rowdy Sunday dinners" and "silly arguments."
  • And nights when she was "studying for grad school, grading papers under the pale yellow kitchen lamp, the dinner dishes waiting in the sink."

Managing editor David Nather contributed reporting.

Updated 5 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told The Courier Journal Tuesday that the House bill on the U.S. Postal Service "could open the opportunity for discussion" on stalled negotiations on the next coronavirus relief package. But he added the Senate was unlikely to pass a postal-only bill.

The big picture: House Speaker Pelosi (D-Calif.) said at a Politico Playbook event Tuesday that Democrats were "willing to cut" their coronavirus proposal "in half" to strike a deal with Republicans and White House officials, per Reuters. "We have to try to come to that agreement now," Pelosi said.

15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

MyPillow CEO defends promoting unproven COVID-19 "cure"

CNN's Anderson Cooper on Tuesday clashed with MyPillow CEO Michael Lindell, a Trump supporter, for promoting oleandrin, an unproven therapeutic treatment for the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Lindell and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson both have financial stakes in the company that develops oleandrin and would profit if the treatment is sold widely. It's part of a pattern in which entrepreneurs, often without rigorous vetting, push unproven products to Trump — knowing their sales pitches might catch his eye, Axios's Jonathan Swan writes.

8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Read: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter's DNC speeches

Former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter attend a 2015 event in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Former President Jimmy Carter, 95, and former first lady Rosalynn Carter, 93, made a rare public appearance to endorse Joe Biden at Tuesday night's Democratic National Convention. Read the oldest living presidential couple's full speeches below.

ROSALYNN CARTER: "It's a great pleasure for Jimmy and me to join you in celebrating our next president of the United States, Joe Biden.

