Jerry Falwell Jr. sues Liberty University

Former Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. announced Thursday that he had filed a lawsuit against the school, claiming that it had "needlessly injured and damaged his reputation" after his resignation earlier this year.

Catch up quick: Falwell resigned in August after a series of controversial scandals culminated in a Reuters story alleging that he and his wife had a years-long intimate relationship with a business partner.

The state of play: Falwell's lawyers argued that wrongful damage has been done to the evangelical leader's reputation by Liberty's subsequent statements and investigations and alleged he is being attacked for political reasons.

Falwell, whose father founded the university, has been a major backer of President Trump and the Republican Party.

He also faced widespread criticism for his controversial political statements and decision to bring students back to campus in March, despite the coronavirus threat.

What he's saying: "Other than God and my family, there is nothing in the world I love more than Liberty University," Falwell said in a statement.

"I am saddened that university officials ... jumped to conclusions about the claims made against my character, failed to properly investigate them, and then damaged my reputation following my forced resignation."

"While I have nothing but love and appreciation for the Liberty community, and I had hoped to avoid litigation, I must take the necessary steps to restore my reputation and hopefully help repair the damage to the Liberty University brand in the process."

Read the lawsuit.