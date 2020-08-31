30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Liberty University launches investigation into "all facets" of Jerry Falwell's tenure

Flawell. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Liberty University announced Monday it has hired one of the "leading forensic firms in the world" to conduct an investigation into "all facets" of the university's operations under Jerry Falwell Jr.'s leadership, including "financial, real estate, and legal matters."

The state of play: Falwell resigned as president of Liberty University following a Reuters story alleging that he and his wife had a years-long intimate relationship with business partner Giancarlo Granda. The top Trump ally and evangelical leader had endured a series of controversies and had taken an indefinite leave of absence before being forced to resign.

What they're saying: "While we had been willing to extend grace and understanding to Jerry Falwell, Jr. before, once the revelations about his past personal life came more fully to light, we acted swiftly and decisively to ask for his immediate resignation, which we received," Liberty University’s executive committee said in a statement.

  • "Some may say that all the signs were there for a long time before last week. It’s certainly fair to say that there were questionable comments made, worrying behavior, and inappropriate social media posts, but all the signs were not there until the start of last week."
  • "While we still didn’t know the full scope of the matter, we have learned enough about the past to know that we had no choice but to take the leadership of Liberty University in a new direction."

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 25,325,617 — Total deaths: 847,847— Total recoveries: 16,665,633Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 6,020,186 — Total deaths: 183,355 — Total recoveries: 2,153,963 — Total tests: 77,606,697Map.
  3. Politics: White House coronavirus task force reports contradict public statements by Trump officials.
  4. Health: 6 states set single-day case records last week — 9 lessons for the next pandemic.
  5. Business: United Airlines to permanently drop most domestic change fees.
  6. 🎾 Sports: Many of the world's top tennis players are skipping this year's U.S. Open.
White House coronavirus reports contradict public statements by Trump officials

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senior Trump administration officials privately warned several states that spikes in coronavirus cases put them in high-risk "red zones" while publicly downplaying the threat of the virus, according to documents released by a special House committee overseeing the coronavirus response.

Why it matters: Democrats have long called for a national plan to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, while the White House has offered only guidance and insisted that states take the lead.

Biden: Trump is "rooting for chaos"

Joe Biden on Monday gave his most forceful counterargument to President Trump on the issue of law and order, arguing in Pittsburgh there would be more violence in America if the president is re-elected.

What he's saying: "You know me. You know my heart. You know my story. Ask yourself: Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really? I want a safe America," Biden said.

