Liberty University launches investigation into "all facets" of Jerry Falwell's tenure

Liberty University announced Monday it has hired one of the "leading forensic firms in the world" to conduct an investigation into "all facets" of the university's operations under Jerry Falwell Jr.'s leadership, including "financial, real estate, and legal matters."

The state of play: Falwell resigned as president of Liberty University following a Reuters story alleging that he and his wife had a years-long intimate relationship with business partner Giancarlo Granda. The top Trump ally and evangelical leader had endured a series of controversies and had taken an indefinite leave of absence before being forced to resign.

What they're saying: "While we had been willing to extend grace and understanding to Jerry Falwell, Jr. before, once the revelations about his past personal life came more fully to light, we acted swiftly and decisively to ask for his immediate resignation, which we received," Liberty University’s executive committee said in a statement.