Jerry Falwell Jr. resigns as president of Liberty University

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images
Jerry Falwell Jr. submitted his resignation as president of Liberty University on Monday in the wake of a Reuters story that alleged he and his wife had engaged in a years-long intimate relationship with business partner and former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda, Religion News Service reports.
The big picture: The evangelical leader and outspoken Trump ally had already agreed to take an “indefinite leave of absence” from Liberty after posting a photo of himself with unzipped pants and an arm around a woman on social media.
- The Reuters report, which came after Falwell had claimed he was extorted by Granda over his wife's affair, only intensified calls for his resignation.
- Falwell had also faced criticism for his controversial political statements and his decision to bring students back to campus in March, despite the threat of the coronavirus.