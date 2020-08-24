Jerry Falwell Jr. resigns as president of Liberty University

Jerry Falwell Jr. submitted his resignation as president of Liberty University on Monday in the wake of a Reuters story that alleged he and his wife had engaged in a years-long intimate relationship with business partner and former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda, Religion News Service reports.

The big picture: The evangelical leader and outspoken Trump ally had already agreed to take an “indefinite leave of absence” from Liberty after posting a photo of himself with unzipped pants and an arm around a woman on social media.