1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Jerry Falwell Jr. resigns as president of Liberty University

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Jerry Falwell Jr. submitted his resignation as president of Liberty University on Monday in the wake of a Reuters story that alleged he and his wife had engaged in a years-long intimate relationship with business partner and former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda, Religion News Service reports.

The big picture: The evangelical leader and outspoken Trump ally had already agreed to take an “indefinite leave of absence” from Liberty after posting a photo of himself with unzipped pants and an arm around a woman on social media.

  • The Reuters report, which came after Falwell had claimed he was extorted by Granda over his wife's affair, only intensified calls for his resignation.
  • Falwell had also faced criticism for his controversial political statements and his decision to bring students back to campus in March, despite the threat of the coronavirus.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

RNC dashboard

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

🗓 What's happening: Donald Trump Jr. and Sen. Tim Scott headline the first night of the Republican National Convention, which kicks off at 8:30 pm tonight.

📸The big picture: The GOP convention will be a Trumpian production.

👀 Sneak peek: Georgia Democrat Vernon Jones to argue his party has abandoned Black voters

📝 Between the lines: Trump campaign releases second-term agenda.

🗣️ Schedule: This week's convention speakers

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Tonight's RNC sneak peek

Screenshot: MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” 

I'm told this is the speech from tonight's Republican National Convention opener that the Trump campaign thinks will get the buzz tomorrow.

What to watch: In the 9 p.m. ET hour, Vernon Jones, a Democratic state representative from Georgia, will argue that Democrats have abandoned Black voters and the working class.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Wisconsin on the brink after cop shoots Black man

Protesters confront Kenosha County deputies last night. Photo: Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Reuters

The next name you'll hear: Jacob Blake, 29, who is in serious condition after being shot seven times in the back by police officers while reaching into his car in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Why it matters: Black men are shot by white police officers at a disproportionate rate, and justice for these shootings is often scarce — or only initiated after mass protests and unrest.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow