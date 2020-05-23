Sessions to Trump: "Your personal feelings don't dictate who Alabama picks as their senator"

After President Trump endorsed former Attorney General Jeff Session's rival for Alabama Senate on Twitter late on Friday, Sessions hit back, writing: "I did my duty & you're damn fortunate I did."

The state of play: Even before endorsing Tommy Tuberville for the Senate seat in early March, Trump repeatedly criticized Sessions on social media. Sessions touted his Trump ties as he was forced into a March 31 runoff in his bid to challenge Sen. Doug Jones (D) in the election and regain his former Senate seat.

What they're saying:

Trump tweeted Friday evening: "3 years ago, after Jeff Sessions recused himself, the Fraudulent Mueller Scam began. Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down. That’s why I endorsed Coach Tommy Tuberville the true supporter of our #MAGA agenda!"

Sessions responded: "Look, I know your anger, but recusal was required by law. I did my duty & you're damn fortunate I did. It protected the rule of law & resulted in your exoneration. Your personal feelings don't dictate who Alabama picks as their senator, the people of Alabama do."

