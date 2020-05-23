55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Sessions to Trump: "Your personal feelings don't dictate who Alabama picks as their senator"

Jeff Sessions. Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Image

After President Trump endorsed former Attorney General Jeff Session's rival for Alabama Senate on Twitter late on Friday, Sessions hit back, writing: "I did my duty & you're damn fortunate I did."

The state of play: Even before endorsing Tommy Tuberville for the Senate seat in early March, Trump repeatedly criticized Sessions on social media. Sessions touted his Trump ties as he was forced into a March 31 runoff in his bid to challenge Sen. Doug Jones (D) in the election and regain his former Senate seat.

What they're saying:

  • Trump tweeted Friday evening: "3 years ago, after Jeff Sessions recused himself, the Fraudulent Mueller Scam began. Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down. That’s why I endorsed Coach Tommy Tuberville the true supporter of our #MAGA agenda!"
  • Sessions responded: "Look, I know your anger, but recusal was required by law. I did my duty & you're damn fortunate I did. It protected the rule of law & resulted in your exoneration. Your personal feelings don't dictate who Alabama picks as their senator, the people of Alabama do."

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 5,240,905 — Total deaths: 338,762 — Total recoveries — 2,075,914Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 1,602,148 — Total deaths: 96,013 — Total recoveries: 350,135 — Total tested: 13,398,624Map.
  3. Public health: Muslim health care workers balance Ramadan fasting with battling coronavirus — Hydroxychloroquine usage linked to increased risk of death.
  4. Federal government: HHS watchdog to audit $50 billion in health care bailout fundsTrump calls for churches to reopen "right now."
  5. States: DOJ warns L.A. against "long-term" lockdown, as county reopens Michigan governor extends stay-at-home order until June 12.
  6. World: Coronavirus testing is virtually nonexistent in some poor countries — Africa reaches a new milestone as cases exceed 100,000.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Some countries are hardly testing for COVID-19 at all

Data: IRC; Chart: Axios Visuals

Coronavirus testing is barely scratching the surface in much of the developing world.

By the numbers: Americans are more than 200 times as likely to have been tested as people in countries like Nigeria and Somalia, according to data compiled by the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

What's driving Biden's strength with seniors

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump's declining support among older voters since the coronavirus took hold is well documented, but new data offers a clearer understanding of why that's happening — and how it could impact the November election.

The big picture: Among the 65+ crowd, it's women driving the exodus. Joe Biden's appeal with senior men climbed during his surprise comeback to be the presumed Democratic nominee, but not necessarily at Trump's expense — and new polling suggests it may be ebbing in any case.

