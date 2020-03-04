Jeff Sessions faces runoff in bid to reclaim Alabama Senate seat

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions highlighted his history with and loyalty to President Trump in a speech Tuesday night after he was forced into a runoff in his bid to regain his former Alabama Senate seat.

The big picture: Sessions submitted his resignation at Trump's request in November 2018 after their relationship soured during the Mueller investigation. Sessions must overcome Republican rival Tommy Tuberville in the March 31 runoff if he's to challenge Sen. Doug Jones (D) in the election. "Anyone can say they are for the Trump agenda, but talk is cheap," he said in his speech. "I have fought on the great issues of our day, and I have won."

