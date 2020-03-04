2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Jeff Sessions faces runoff in bid to reclaim Alabama Senate seat

Rebecca Falconer

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions during a January meeting of local Republicans in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions highlighted his history with and loyalty to President Trump in a speech Tuesday night after he was forced into a runoff in his bid to regain his former Alabama Senate seat.

The big picture: Sessions submitted his resignation at Trump's request in November 2018 after their relationship soured during the Mueller investigation. Sessions must overcome Republican rival Tommy Tuberville in the March 31 runoff if he's to challenge Sen. Doug Jones (D) in the election. "Anyone can say they are for the Trump agenda, but talk is cheap," he said in his speech. "I have fought on the great issues of our day, and I have won."

Go deeper: The history of how Trump turned on Sessions

Go deeper

Zachary Basu

Key takeaways from Trump's State of the Union address

Speaker Pelosi reacts to having her handshake snubbed by President Trump, as Vice President Mike Pence looks on. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

An impeached President Trump struck a defiant and hyperbolic tone in his third State of the Union address on Tuesday night, a day before he's set to be acquitted by the Senate.

Inside the room: Tension permeated the House chamber from the outset. Trump snubbed a handshake from Speaker Nancy Pelosi, only to be met with a retaliatory slight of his own when Pelosi failed to apply the honorific language typically used to introduce presidents at joint sessions of Congress.

Go deeperArrowFeb 5, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Jacob Knutson

Robinhood reports outage as markets rebound

Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Robinhood, a free-trading investment management app, said it experienced an outage as U.S. markets opened on Monday, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: The outage cut Robinhood users out of Monday morning's stock rebound of more than 2%, the first gain in eight sessions.

Go deeperArrowMar 2, 2020 - Economy & Business
Axios

Justice Department drops investigation of former FBI official Andrew McCabe

Andrew McCabe. Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

The Department of Justice is declining to bring charges against former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe in an investigation into whether he lied to investigators about a press leak, his defense team said on Friday.

Why it matters: The move closes an investigation into whether McCabe lied to federal investigators about leaking information to the media.

Go deeperArrowFeb 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy