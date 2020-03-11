Trump endorses Jeff Sessions' rival for Alabama Senate race

President Trump declared via Twitter Tuesday night Tommy Tuberville, the Republican Alabama Senate seat opponent of his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, has his "Complete and Total Endorsement."

Why it matters: Sessions touted his Trump ties as he was forced into a March 31 runoff in his bid to challenge Sen. Doug Jones (D) in the election and regain his former Senate seat. The president taunted him out on Twitter, but he hadn't endorsed Tuberville until now.

What he's saying: "Tommy was a terrific head football coach at Auburn University. "He is a REAL LEADER who will never let MAGA/KAG, or our Country, down!" Trump tweeted, in reference to his "Make America Great Again" and "Keep America Great Again" slogans.

"Tommy will protect your Second Amendment (which is under siege), is strong on Crime and the Border, and truly LOVES our Military and our Vets," he continued. "He will be a great Senator for the people of Alabama. Coach Tommy Tuberville, a winner, has my Complete and Total Endorsement. I love Alabama!"

