1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump endorses Jeff Sessions' rival for Alabama Senate race

Rebecca Falconer

President Trump talks to reporters at the Capitol on Tuesday. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Trump declared via Twitter Tuesday night Tommy Tuberville, the Republican Alabama Senate seat opponent of his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, has his "Complete and Total Endorsement."

Why it matters: Sessions touted his Trump ties as he was forced into a March 31 runoff in his bid to challenge Sen. Doug Jones (D) in the election and regain his former Senate seat. The president taunted him out on Twitter, but he hadn't endorsed Tuberville until now.

What he's saying: "Tommy was a terrific head football coach at Auburn University. "He is a REAL LEADER who will never let MAGA/KAG, or our Country, down!" Trump tweeted, in reference to his "Make America Great Again" and "Keep America Great Again" slogans.

  • "Tommy will protect your Second Amendment (which is under siege), is strong on Crime and the Border, and truly LOVES our Military and our Vets," he continued. "He will be a great Senator for the people of Alabama. Coach Tommy Tuberville, a winner, has my Complete and Total Endorsement. I love Alabama!"

Rebecca Falconer

Jeff Sessions faces runoff in bid to reclaim Alabama Senate seat

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions during a January meeting of local Republicans in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions highlighted his history with and loyalty to President Trump in a speech Tuesday night after he was forced into a runoff in his bid to regain his former Alabama Senate seat.

The big picture: Sessions submitted his resignation at Trump's request in November 2018 after their relationship soured during the Mueller investigation. Sessions must overcome Republican rival Tommy Tuberville in the March 31 runoff if he's to challenge Sen. Doug Jones (D) in the election. "Anyone can say they are for the Trump agenda, but talk is cheap," he said in his speech. "I have fought on the great issues of our day, and I have won."

Rashaan Ayesh

"This is what happens": Trump calls out Jeff Sessions as Alabama Senate primary heads to runoff

Photo: Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

President Trump called out former Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a Wednesday tweet as he heads to a runoff election to reclaim his Alabama Senate seat after Super Tuesday's primary.

"This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt. Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins!"
Rebecca Falconer

