JCPenney is planning to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as early as tomorrow, and reportedly is negotiating a $450 million debtor-in-possession financing package with existing lenders.

Why it matters: This would be the month's third major retail bankruptcy, following J. Crew and Neiman Marcus, but by far the largest. The 118 year-old department store has 846 stores that had employed around 90,000 people.

The bottom line: "The U.S. economy is facing structural uncertainty as states look to reopen businesses, but the coronavirus continues to spread. ... For retailers, there is also uncertainty as to whether — and how — shoppers will want to visit their stores. For those planning bankruptcy, those questions have added complexity as they negotiate loans with their lenders to help finance operations under court protection." — Lauren Hirsch, CNBC

