JCPenney to file for bankruptcy this week

Photo: John Nacion/NurPhoto via Getty Images

JCPenney is planning to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as early as tomorrow, and reportedly is negotiating a $450 million debtor-in-possession financing package with existing lenders.

Why it matters: This would be the month's third major retail bankruptcy, following J. Crew and Neiman Marcus, but by far the largest. The 118 year-old department store has 846 stores that had employed around 90,000 people.

The bottom line: "The U.S. economy is facing structural uncertainty as states look to reopen businesses, but the coronavirus continues to spread. ... For retailers, there is also uncertainty as to whether — and how — shoppers will want to visit their stores. For those planning bankruptcy, those questions have added complexity as they negotiate loans with their lenders to help finance operations under court protection." — Lauren Hirsch, CNBC

Ousted vaccine chief: I was told my pandemic warnings were "causing a commotion"

Rick Bright, who was removed from his position as head of a top vaccine agency last month, testified Thursday that he was cut out of his meetings and told his repeated warnings about the Trump administration's lack of preparedness for the coronavirus pandemic were "causing a commotion" in January and February.

The big picture: The former director of the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) said there were "critical steps" that the Trump administration failed to take early on, including securing viral samples from China and ramping up production of the country's stockpile of medical supplies.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 4,379,973 — Total deaths: 298,185 — Total recoveries — 1,564,226Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 1,391,238 — Total deaths: 84,144 — Total recoveries: 243,430 — Total tested: 9,974,831Map.
  3. Federal government: America's lack of basic agreement on the danger of the pandemic is taking a devastating toll — Tech industry presses Pence to provide guidance on reopening.
  4. Business: Another 3 million Americans filed for unemployment last week — JCPenny to become largest retailer to file for bankruptcy in coronavirus era.
  5. Education: Trump accuses Anthony Fauci of wanting "to play all sides" on reopening schools.
  6. World: Coronavirus triggers global "food crisis with lots of food."
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Delaware judge to weigh pandemic claims for dozens of pending mergers

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A Delaware judge this afternoon will hear arguments on a case that could help determine the fates of dozens of pending mergers that were signed prior to the pandemic. It also could permanently change how future investment agreements are written.

The big question: Must the parties have explicitly identified "pandemic" in claiming a material adverse effect, or are the results of the coronavirus pandemic included under changes arising from "national or international political or social conditions?"

