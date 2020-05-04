17 mins ago - Economy & Business

J. Crew files for bankruptcy

Jacob Knutson

Photo: John Nacion/NurPhoto via Getty Images

J. Crew filed for bankruptcy Monday, reaching a deal with its lenders to convert $1.65 billion of debt into equity, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters, via Axios' Dan Primack: It's one of the first major retail casualties of the coronavirus pandemic, though the chain was in serious financial trouble long before. The outbreak forced J. Crew, like its peers, to close its physical stores, but it also scuttled an IPO for jeans unit Madewell, which would have provided the company with fresh capital.

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Italy on Sunday announced its lowest daily death toll since March 10, when the government extended lockdown restrictions from northern Italy to the entire country.

By the numbers: Coronavirus has infected over 3.4 million people and killed over 245,000 worldwide as of Sunday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.1 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 213,000).

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated 17 hours ago - Health
Ursula Perano

Ohio governor says face mask requirement in stores was "a bridge too far"

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) explained his decision to rescind an order requiring people to wear face masks in retail stores, stating on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that it "became clear to me that that was just a bridge too far. People were not going to accept the government telling them what to do."

Why it matters: DeWine has earned praise for his aggressive and early steps to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus in Ohio, such as closing schools before any governor in the country and postponing the state's March 17 primary.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow17 hours ago - Health
Erica Pandey

Colleges gamble on reopening this fall

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Colleges around the U.S. are formulating plans to welcome students back to campus this fall — afraid they'll be headed for financial catastrophe if they remain closed.

The big picture: Social distancing could still be in place and medical experts say a second wave of coronavirus cases is possible in the fall, but for many universities, the revenue blows that would come with an online semester are too severe to weather. They've got no option but to figure out how to reopen.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Economy & Business