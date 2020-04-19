6 mins ago - Economy & Business

Report: Neiman Marcus to file for bankruptcy

Ursula Perano

Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Neiman Marcus Group is set to file for bankruptcy as soon as this week, Reuters reports, citing people with the matter.

Why it matters: It would be first major department store chain to fall victim to the coronavirus economy. Neiman Marcus is also an anchor tenant to many shopping malls that were already struggling before the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Social distancing restrictions have forced the comapny to temporarily shutter its 43 Neiman Marcus locations, about two dozen Last Call stores and its two Bergdorf Goodman stores.
  • The group has furloughed most of its roughly 14,000 employees. It's also fallen behind on debt payments, having "skipped millions of dollars in debt payments last week, including one that only gave the company a few days to avoid a default," Reuters notes.

What to watch: The company is in the final stages of negotiating a loan totaling hundreds of millions of dollars to continue its operations during bankruptcy proceedings, according to Reuters.

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

As people around the globe tuned in to watch an online benefit event honoring health care workers fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic Saturday night, the COVID-19 death toll passed 160,000.

By the numbers: The virus has infected more than 2.3 million people and killed over 161,000 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 602,000 people had recovered from the virus by early Sunday. The U.S. has reported the most cases (more than 735,000 from 3.7 million tests). Spain has reported the most cases outside the U.S. (more than 195,000).

Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

President Trump and several states announced moves to ease lockdown restrictions on Saturday, as the U.S. death toll from the novel coronavirus continued to rise. It had surpassed 39,000 by early Sunday, per Johns Hopkins.

Lockdown measures: The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced plans Saturday to reopen marinas, boatyards and marine manufacturers for personal use "as long as strict social distancing and sanitization protocols are followed," per a joint statement.

Sam Baker

It all comes back to testing

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced on Friday that the city will start making diagnostic tests available to all employees of “essential” businesses, and to city employees performing essential services.

Why it matters: It’s the first program of its kind, and a model for other cities to follow. And it’s a reminder that testing remains the limiting factor in every facet of our response to the coronavirus.

