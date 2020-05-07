3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy

Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Neiman Marcus filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas on Thursday.

The bottom line: It's this week's second major retail bankruptcy, following J. Crew on Monday.

The big picture: Neiman Marcus has struggled for years under the weight of $4.3 billion in debt stemming from its 2013 takeover by private equity firm Ares Management and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

  • Social distancing restrictions have forced the company to temporarily shutter its 43 Neiman Marcus locations, about two dozen Last Call stores and its two Bergdorf Goodman stores.
  • The group has furloughed most of its roughly 14,000 employees. It's also fallen behind on debt payments, having "skipped millions of dollars in debt payments last week, including one that only gave the company a few days to avoid a default," according to Reuters.

What they're saying: CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck tells the Wall Street Journal that the business was "on track prior to Covid-19," although initial reports of the company prepping a Chapter 11 filing came just a week or so into the pandemic.

Why businesses say no to free money

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Most people should and will accept free money from the government whenever it's offered. The CARES Act was designed to funnel trillions of dollars into workers' bank account and was written with the expectation that few people or businesses would say no to such a gift. Then the messaging changed.

Why it matters: Politicians lost no time in ratifying the anger and resentment aimed at some of the recipients of government-backed funds. The result has been a slew of businesses voluntarily rejecting government assistance.

7 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 3,784,085 — Total deaths: 264,679 — Total recoveries — 1,255,685Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 1,231,992 — Total deaths: 73,573 — Total recoveries — 189,910 — Total tested: 7,759,771Map.
  3. Public health: U.S. still has a gun violence problem despite coronavirus lockdowns — The United States' coronavirus recovery is way behind Europe's.
  4. Federal government: Trump's personal valet tests positive for coronavirus — White House coronavirus task force asked CDC to revise reopening guidelines.
  5. 2020: RNC adds health adviser as coronavirus looms over in-person convention — Buttigieg campaign adviser says Biden going virtual could kill traditional presidential runs.
  6. Pharma: How to set the price for a potential coronavirus treatment.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coping with the pandemic's hidden mental health toll

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As COVID-19 continues to strain health systems around the country, local leaders are trying to address the mental health needs of people in their communities.

Why it matters: Unlike the physical maladies the pandemic causes, its psychological toll is often invisible, and stress tends to have a cumulative effect that may not be apparent until months after the trauma of this period.

Updated 40 mins ago - Politics & Policy