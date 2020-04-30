43 mins ago - Economy & Business

The plight of restaurants and retail in the face of coronavirus

Felix Salmon
Data: Census Bureau via YCharts; Chart: Axios Visuals

Good restaurants are by their nature small businesses — and they're bearing the brunt of the coronavirus shutdown as locked-down retail and service-sector businesses can shut down and reopen much more easily.

Why it matters: The CARES Act has earmarked hundreds of billions of dollars to help small businesses through this crisis, but it has largely failed small restaurants.

The big picture: Chefs who open up multiple "concepts" in cities around the world can become rich and famous, but they always lose something along the way. The best cities are those with hundreds or thousands of fantastic unique restaurants, all of them sourcing top-quality local produce.

Restaurants are eligible for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds — but those funds do them little good.

  • How it works: Closing down a restaurant costs a lot of money in terms of wasted food. Restarting a restaurant costs much, much more.
  • It's not just that food needs to be bought. Menus need to be rebuilt, and cooks and servers need to be trained, especially if many of the old staff have moved away or found other jobs. None of that can happen before the shutdown is lifted.

What we're reading: Gabrielle Hamilton, the chef-owner of Prune, in New York's East Village, explains small restaurants' financial predicament in a gripping New York Times essay.

Some restaurants applied for PPP funds and are now "highly likely" to simply return them, just because they can't be used to support the business.

  • The PPP money could be used to pay workers, but most workers are making more money from unemployment insurance than they would be at the restaurant. Simply offering laid-off workers their jobs back — to do nothing, while the restaurant is closed — makes them ineligible for unemployment. So using PPP funds for that purpose makes no sense for either employer or employee.

The bottom line: Local farmers aren't just going to be facing the devastation of restaurants at 50% capacity once the shutdown is lifted. A huge number of those restaurants aren't going to reopen at all.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the U.K. is "past the peak of this disease." The U.K. has Europe's second-highest death toll, behind Italy, and the number of active cases continued to tick upwards last week.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 3.2 million people and killed over 230,000 as of Thursday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 239,000).

Dan Primack

Why venture capital can't bail out startups during the coronavirus crisis

As more and more venture capital-backed startups acknowledge having received Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, many have wondered why their VCs didn't bail them out.

What's happening: It comes down to the deep pocket fallacy. Venture capital funds are not the same as the rich uncle. They have their own investors, or limited partners, to whom they owe a fiduciary duty.

Courtenay Brown

Another 3.8 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

3.8 million people filed for unemployment last week, the Labor Department announced Thursday.

Why it matters: While the pace of unemployment filings has slowed since its peak in late March, the number of workers who have lost their jobs in recent weeks — as efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic slammed the labor market — tops 30 million.

